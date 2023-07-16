Join Ignition TV presenter Ziphorah Masethe (aka Cool Car Chick) as she surprises viewer Daiyaan with a Volkswagen Advanced Driving experience at Zwartkops Raceway.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
WATCH | Kasi Surprise treats viewer to VW Advanced Driving experience
Join Ignition TV presenter Ziphorah Masethe (aka Cool Car Chick) as she surprises viewer Daiyaan with a Volkswagen Advanced Driving experience at Zwartkops Raceway.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos