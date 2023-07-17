The trial of six men accused of assassinating whistle-blower Babita Deokaran has been postponed due to the ill health of one of the counsels.
On Monday Phakamani Hadebe, Zitha Radebe, Nhlangano Ndlovu, Sanele Mbhele, Siphiwe Mazibuko and Siphakanyiswa Dladla made a brief appearance at the Johannesburg high court.
The matter was postponed to August 7 to also allow the defence to have a discussion about formal admissions.
The accused remain in custody.
Deokaran was shot several times outside her complex in Mondeor in Johannesburg south in 2021.
Babita Deokaran’s murder trial postponed to next month
Image: Thulani Mbele
The 53-year-old Deokaran, who worked as a senior finance official for the Gauteng department of health, was shot shortly after dropping her child at school.
Last month the department of justice and constitutional development announced that recommendations on reforming the whistle-blowing legislative landscape were available for public comment by the minister of justice and correctional services.
This followed President Cyril Ramaphosa's response to the inquiry into allegations of state capture, corruption and fraud in the public sector on October 24 2022.
The justice department is reviewing the Protected Disclosures Act and Witness Protection Act to give effect to the commission's recommendations.
