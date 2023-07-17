×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Boyfriend appears in court on murder charges after allegedly 'necklacing' pregnant girlfriend

By MFUNDO MKHIZE - 17 July 2023
Social workers outside the Pietermaritzburg high court on Monday
Social workers outside the Pietermaritzburg high court on Monday
Image: Mfundo Mkhize

A KwaZulu-Natal man who shot his eight-week pregnant partner before allegedly putting a tyre around her neck and dousing her with petrol appeared briefly before judge Nkosinathi Chili in the Pietermaritzburg high court on Monday.

Sifizo Zungu, 39, is charged with murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances in relation to the death of Nkosikhona Dorcas Zondi, whose body was found near Redlands farm in Eston on August 8 last year.

Zondi, who lived in Othweba near Cato Ridge, was going to pursue a job opportunity before she disappeared.

According to the court indictment, Zungu allegedly picked up Zondi near her residence, drove  to Redlands farm and shot her before putting a tyre around her neck and setting her alight.

He fled with her handbag and its contents.

She later succumbed to her wounds.

The postmortem revealed the victims was eight weeks pregnant.

uMgungundlovu social development district director Ntokozo Nala led a group of social workers outside court to create awareness of gender-based violence (GBV).

“It was even more concerning that the victim succumbed where she was trying to seek a job opportunity,” said Nala.

Social development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza said social workers were aware of the challenges faced by individuals and family who lost loved ones to GBV.

She also recognised the “intimidating nature” of the court system which often leaves victims voiceless and marginalised.

“The presence of social workers was also aimed at bridging the gap and providing compassionate support and a lending ear to the victim's family,” she said.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Latest Videos

Dashcam captures truck hijacking before suspect sets it alight from inside
Rifles and handguns destroyed by SAPS