Lauren Anne Dickason is accused of killing her two-year-old twins and their six-year-old sister in September 2021 at their home in Timaru, a city of 29,000 on New Zealand's South Island, about a month after the family migrated from South Africa.
The trial started in the Christchurch High Court and is presided over by justice Cameron Mander, a court spokesperson said.
The prosecutors will claim Dickason was not insane at the time and that the girls were murdered, reports said, with the trial expected to continue for about two weeks.
Dickason's husband Graham found the three children dead and his wife in a serious condition when he arrived home after having dinner with colleagues, according to New Zealand media reports.
She was remanded in custody to a hospital's psychiatric unit and has remained there since the killings.
Lauren Dickason to plead insanity in her childrens’ murder trial
Image: FACEBOOK/ LAUREN DICKASON
July trial date for Lauren Dickason, accused of killing her three children
