News

Lauren Dickason to plead insanity in her childrens’ murder trial

By Renju Jose - 17 July 2023
Former Pretoria doctor Lauren Dickason has been charged with murdering her two-year-old twins, Karla and Maya, and her six-year-old, Liane, in their new home in New Zealand on September 16 2021.
Image: FACEBOOK/ LAUREN DICKASON

The trial of a South African woman charged with murdering her three young daughters in New Zealand started on Monday, with media reports saying the defence will plead she was not guilty by reason of insanity.

Lauren Anne Dickason is accused of killing her two-year-old twins and their six-year-old sister in September 2021 at their home in Timaru, a city of 29,000 on New Zealand's South Island, about a month after the family migrated from South Africa.

The trial started in the Christchurch High Court and is presided over by justice Cameron Mander, a court spokesperson said.

The prosecutors will claim Dickason was not insane at the time and that the girls were murdered, reports said, with the trial expected to continue for about two weeks.

Dickason's husband Graham found the three children dead and his wife in a serious condition when he arrived home after having dinner with colleagues, according to New Zealand media reports.

She was remanded in custody to a hospital's psychiatric unit and has remained there since the killings.

Reuters

