×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

WATCH | Electricity minister briefs media on energy action plan

By TimesLIVE - 17 July 2023

Courtesy of eNCA

Minister of electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa will brief the media on Monday regarding  progress regarding the security issues in the implementation of the energy action plan.

TimesLIVE

 

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Latest Videos

Dashcam captures truck hijacking before suspect sets it alight from inside
Rifles and handguns destroyed by SAPS