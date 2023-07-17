×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Youth abortion rates double in BCM

Underage drinking crisis, sexual violence driving surge in unwanted pregnancies

Premium
By Mkhuseli Sizani and Luke Charter - 17 July 2023

The Eastern Cape health department has released shocking statistics on a surge in the number of underage girls from East London seeking abortions at its clinics and hospitals — and experts say an underage drinking crisis is helping to drive the increase...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Latest Videos

Dashcam captures truck hijacking before suspect sets it alight from inside
Rifles and handguns destroyed by SAPS