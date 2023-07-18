×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

LISTEN | Mkhwebane alleges death threats, husband lambastes Mbalula

By TIMESLIVE - 18 July 2023
Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane addressed the media on Tuesday. File photo.
Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane addressed the media on Tuesday. File photo.
Image: Gallo Images/Luba Lesolle

Suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane says she has received death threats and lives by God’s grace, while her husband has sent a warning to ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula.

Mkhwebane held a media briefing on Tuesday on issues relating to her section 194 impeachment inquiry.

Listen to Mkhwebane and her husband:

Her term in office ends on October 14. Parliament is searching for a replacement. Deputy public protector Kholeka Gcaleka has received the most nominations for the position.

Mkhwebane's husband David Skosana, who came under the spotlight after bribe-soliciting allegations, slammed Mbalula. He said Mbalula must face him and leave Mkhwebane alone.

In May, Skosana alleged the late Tina Joemat-Pettersson, ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina and committee chair Richard Qubudile Dyantyi tried to solicit a bribe from him.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Latest Videos

World Cup Champ Messi Introduced to Inter Miami
Dashcam captures truck hijacking before suspect sets it alight from inside