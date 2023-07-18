Hotel Sky has insisted its establishments in Sandton and Cape Town are not for sale after issuing a lawyer’s letter to a property broker who made the claim on social media on Monday.
Hotel Sky, which describes itself as an iconic luxury hotel known for its unparalleled hospitality and breathtaking experiences, said it issued the “firm statement” in response to recent speculation surrounding the property's availability.
“Contrary to a Twitter post made by property broker Ashley Müller, Hotel Sky categorically asserts that it is not for sale,” it said.
“The Twitter post in question, which suggested the potential availability of Hotel Sky for purchase, has caused some confusion and prompted enquiries from valued patrons, partners and the wider public.
“Hotel Sky takes this opportunity to set the record straight and reassure everyone that it remains a cherished, independent establishment committed to delivering exceptional service and unforgettable memories.”
South Africa's first hotel with robot staff insists it's not for sale after tweet
Image: Reinart Toerien
After posting the statement on Twitter, where hundreds of South Africans responded with reviews and questions to Müller's post, Hotel Sky locked its account.
Müller posted that she had to delete her tweets due to the threat of legal action. However, she is standing by her claim.
“Prior to publishing any comment on my social media accounts, I dedicate a significant amount of time to conducting thorough fact-checking,” she posted.
“I possess official documentation relating to the sale and marketing of properties that I tweet about, which encompasses correspondence, financial statements and authorised marketing material, While I have deemed it unnecessary to disclose this information, I want to assure you of its existence.
“Let’s watch this space in the next few months and see what happens ... Bookmark this tweet.”
Müller did not respond to a request for comment from TimesLIVE.
Hotel Sky is the first hotel in Africa to introduce the use of artificial intelligence. On arrival, guests can be greeted and welcomed by robots. There is a self check-in feature which enables guests to check themselves in using either an app on their cellphone or the check-in machines at reception.
“Hotel Sky holds a special place in the hearts of our loyal guests, and we value the trust they place in us. We want to reassure them and the public that Hotel Sky is not on the market. We remain fully devoted to delivering extraordinary experiences, ensuring that every guest feels pampered and cherished during their stay,” said Hotel Sky spokesperson Paul Kelly.
