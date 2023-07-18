×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

WATCH | I won’t sell where I won’t stay: Tbo Touch

The local radio icon walks us through the launch of Touch Mansions.

By TimesLIVE - 18 July 2023

Broadcaster and entrepreneur Tbo Touch and estate agency boss Byron Thomas recently launched a real estate company called Touch Mansions Properties.

It has about 30 new apartments in affluent Hyde Park, Johannesburg.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Latest Videos

World Cup Champ Messi Introduced to Inter Miami
Dashcam captures truck hijacking before suspect sets it alight from inside