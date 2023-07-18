×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Work set to begin on R416m Nelson Mandela Academic Hospital oncology unit

Premium
By Sikho Ntshobane - 18 July 2023

Cancer patients from the former Transkei who need chemotherapy have no choice but to travel more than 200km to East London at present, but that is about to change, the Eastern Cape health department says...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Latest Videos

Dashcam captures truck hijacking before suspect sets it alight from inside
Rifles and handguns destroyed by SAPS