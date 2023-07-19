Former Little Miss SA spearheads new library for her school
Little Miss SA 2022 Avile Nkcita, 14, a pupil at Zingisa Comprehensive School, has become an unlikely hero at her school after managing to get the Nelson Mandela Museum to fund a library that will benefit hundreds of her fellow pupils...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.