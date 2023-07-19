Johannesburg's metro police closed off multiple streets around Bree Street after a reported underground gas explosion.
ER24 confirmed several patients with minor to moderate injuries but no fatalities. Videos and images circulated on social media showing severe damage to the road and vehicles parked along the busy route.
Emergency services are on-site. The public is urged to steer clear of the area
This is a developing story.
IN PICS | Massive gasline explosion shakes Bree Street in Joburg CBD
Image: Bathandwa Malingo
