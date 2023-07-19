Steenhuisen said the decision comes after the DA’s application in the Gauteng High Court to force the government to arrest Putin if he set foot in South Africa.
“The DA is resolute that the South African government must not compromise its duty to uphold international law for the sake of political alliances or the ANC’s narrow financial interests. We believe by adhering to our treaty obligations and respecting the principles of international law we can create a more just, equitable and respected South Africa.”
The EFF’s Sinawo Tambo accused the government of being “spineless” and cowering to pressure from the West.
“This outcome is not unexpected considering the lack of security guarantees by the ANC government to the Russian Federation, which failed to protect not only a strategic global partner, but also a historical ally in our fight against colonial domination and imperialism.
“In typical Western imperialist fashion, South Africa faced threats of losing financial and political ties with the West unless they arrested Putin. The US even threatened to withdraw South Africa from the African Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa) as a form of pressure.”
Tambo accused the West of attempting to “undermine our sovereignty and independent foreign policy, pressuring our state to arrest Putin upon his arrival. It's ironic because the US itself is not a signatory to the Rome Statute of the ICC.
“It must be highlighted that Putin's withdrawal is a consequence of the South African state's reluctance to be firm on international affairs and their inability to resist pressure from Nato.
“The EFF cautions member states of Brics that South Africa is led by a spineless government that will never meaningfully take forward efforts to grow the strength of the global South and its allies.
Political parties react to Putin’s non-attendance at Brics summit
Presidency reporter
Image: Sputnik/Alexander Kazakov/Kremlin via REUTERS
While some political parties have commended President Cyril Ramaphosa and Russian President Vladimir Putin’s “mutual agreement” for the latter not to attend the Brics summit next month, others have called the government “spineless”.
The announcement, made on Wednesday, comes days after the two leaders spoke about the Black Sea grain initiative and preparations for the summit in August.
It also lays to rest months of speculation over Putin's visit to South Africa after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued a warrant of arrest for him.
“By mutual agreement, President Vladimir Putin of the Russian Federation will not attend the summit but the Russian Federation will be represented by foreign minister Sergey Lavrov,” the Presidency said.
DA leader John Steenhuisen welcomed the news.
“By mutual agreement, Putin and Ramaphosa have bent the knee before the DA’s fight for the rule of law. The DA believes no-one, regardless of their position, should be above the law. Our commitment to the principles of justice, accountability and adherence to international treaties won the day against the ANC and their Russian ally,” he said.
Steenhuisen said the decision comes after the DA’s application in the Gauteng High Court to force the government to arrest Putin if he set foot in South Africa.
“The DA is resolute that the South African government must not compromise its duty to uphold international law for the sake of political alliances or the ANC’s narrow financial interests. We believe by adhering to our treaty obligations and respecting the principles of international law we can create a more just, equitable and respected South Africa.”
The EFF’s Sinawo Tambo accused the government of being “spineless” and cowering to pressure from the West.
“This outcome is not unexpected considering the lack of security guarantees by the ANC government to the Russian Federation, which failed to protect not only a strategic global partner, but also a historical ally in our fight against colonial domination and imperialism.
“In typical Western imperialist fashion, South Africa faced threats of losing financial and political ties with the West unless they arrested Putin. The US even threatened to withdraw South Africa from the African Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa) as a form of pressure.”
Tambo accused the West of attempting to “undermine our sovereignty and independent foreign policy, pressuring our state to arrest Putin upon his arrival. It's ironic because the US itself is not a signatory to the Rome Statute of the ICC.
“It must be highlighted that Putin's withdrawal is a consequence of the South African state's reluctance to be firm on international affairs and their inability to resist pressure from Nato.
“The EFF cautions member states of Brics that South Africa is led by a spineless government that will never meaningfully take forward efforts to grow the strength of the global South and its allies.
UDM leader Bantu Holomisa would not be drawn on the matter.
“That’s a matter of Brics leaders. I’ve got other things to worry about, such as corruption in South Africa, which has led to the collapse of our infrastructure.
“[The] Western and Eastern blocs are protecting their citizens while our leaders are gallivanting all over the world bringing nothing to be invested in South Africa,” he said.
IFP spokesperson Liezl van der Merwe said her party has consistently expressed concern about South Africa's foreign policy stance on Russia, in particular the “so-called neutral stance” on the war in Ukraine.
“We have also raised parliamentary questions about how South Africa planned to navigate the summit, should the Russian president attend, in light of the ICC arrest warrant issued against him.
“Considering the IFP has been unequivocal in our condemnation of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which we view as a catastrophic violation of human rights which has resulted in loss of life and undermined democracy and world peace, we welcome the news that Putin will not visit South Africa in August.”
Van der Merwe said the IFP hopes this is a positive first step towards South Africa realigning its international relations to be of benefit to South Africa as a whole, not just the governing party.
International relations expert Siphamandla Zondi said he was not surprised by the government’s decision.
“We knew long ago the president has to engage and consult Brics leaders regarding Putin not coming to the summit because of South Africa's obligations under the Rome Statute.
“The option of Putin sending a minister was always the most reasonable one to avoid putting South Africa in a tight corner between arresting Putin, which would offend Russia, and violating its laws.”
Earlier, ANC spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri said: “We acknowledge and welcome this, finally laying that matter to rest, for us and developing countries to focus on the pressing issues of the day, dealing with poverty and unemployment and fighting for a humane and fair society.
“Consultations undertaken by the president are the kind that ordinarily happen in government. We have been on record that we wish that Putin could come to South Africa. We did not say he is coming, we don't have the latitude to say something like that.”
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos