Squeals of joy as toddlers open gifts and snack on Happy Meals

In the blazing heat and amid the deafening sounds of construction in Moore Street, Quigney, a group of toddlers squealed with joy as they tore open gifts and snacked on burgers and chips.
For this year’s Mandela Day, the Daily Dispatch and Buffalo City Metropolitan Development Agency collaborated on collecting donations of items and cash for the Future Roses Care Centre NPO, which looks after more than 50 children.
A pile of gifts was set up outside the centre’s walls for the toddlers on Tuesday.
They were escorted outside by Future Roses founder Linda Beja, who cried out in delight to see McDonald’s Happy Meals, groceries, cleaning supplies, second-hand clothes, party packs and wrapped toys laid out alongside a giant blue cake.
“I’m overwhelmed and surprised, this is out of this world,” Beja said.
The care centre, which opened in 2016, is a refuge for more than 50 children from different backgrounds, some of whom live in the bush with their families at the bottom of the road.
But on Tuesday, the little ones tottered about happily, unwrapping gifts and hamburgers.
Beja said the centre had faced many challenges over the years.
“At times we wanted to close, but we said, what are these children going to do?
“This 2023 Mandela Day has opened doors for us. For the first time I understand the meaning of Mandela Day.”
The NPO cares for 37 children from birth to six during the day, and 16 preschoolers who attend aftercare, sometimes until 6pm.
Image: Randell Roskruge
“Half of our kids are from healthy families and the other half are from hopeless situations.
“We’ve got parents who are not working, parents who are prostitutes or amaphara.”
Beja said regular donations meant they could give the children breakfast and lunch, but paying the monthly rent of R5,850 was a big struggle.
“In the mornings I’m cheerful because I’m going to see their happy smiles, but at night I don’t know what is going to happen to them.
“Sometimes we let the kids go in the afternoon and in the morning we are told the child was raped.”
Holding back tears, she said: “We wish we could open for 24 hours, but our resources don’t allow us to.”
On Tuesday, the youngest child, just three weeks old, was sleeping in a warm cot inside the centre.
“Her situation is hopeless, I wish someone could come and rescue her.
“Her mother is a sex worker. I saw her walking past when she was pregnant and asked her what her plan was.
“She said that she didn’t have one. I told her I could take care of the baby during the day.
“This is the only place saving children in Quigney.”
The Dispatch’s support services manager, Nalita Nayo, became emotional when she recounted the stories she had heard about the children’s lives.
“When Linda told us a Happy Meal would make a happy memory, we wanted to do that and more.
“Linda told us some of the stories — she once got ice cream donated for the kids, and some of them were scared to eat it, because they had never eaten ice cream before.
“When we heard that some of these children live in the bush, we saw it as an opportunity to partner with the Buffalo City Metropolitan Development Agency, to collaborate.
For us, Mandela day is about ubuntu, and making a lasting difference.”
The development agency’s spokesperson, Mizzie Zokufa, said the creche was close to her heart.
“I have a passion for helping people, and seeing the smiles on these children’s faces, I wish we could do more.”
Zokufa has her own foundation, which assists the Mzomomhle community, and pledged to look after the Future Roses children and help them grow.
“I pledge to mentor them, to visit, to talk and play with the children until they enter tertiary education.
“Both organisations will also lobby and rope in government departments, especially home affairs, as most of the kids are without birth certificates, and the department of health to intervene on certain medical issues.”
The development agency’s CEO, Mxolisi Sibam, said: “We have to make sure we are a caring agency.
“When the Dispatch came to us and suggested this collaboration, it was a no-brainer. We joined and want to make sure we make a difference in these kids’ lives.”
