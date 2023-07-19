×

News

WATCH | Egyptian company creates lightweight exoskeleton

By Reuters - 19 July 2023

Egyptian entrepreneur and neuro-rehabilitation specialist Mina Ashraf has created an exoskeleton that is lightweight and helps patients with paralysis move again.

He hopes to offer his device in Egypt and other developing countries at a more affordable price.

