Giving a detailed description of the intruders, Zandile said one was of medium height. “He had dreadlocks that were up to his neck and he had a hat. He had big eyes that were protruding to the outside. He also had facial contour, it was like his [cheek] bones were visible. He also had a shiny skin.”
The other man was tall, slim, wearing a hoodie and had a beard “that goes around his mouth”, she said.
When asked to assist in compiling an identikit of the suspects during the police investigation, she said she made additions to features she could remember, adding to what had already been compiled with the help of others.
“The big protruding eyes ... I fixed the eyebrows and added his shiny skin and the hat and the contours,” Zandile said.
Giving an explanation of a contour, she said it is when you are able to see the cheekbones and jawbones on the face.
“On the second intruder, I explained that he was tall and had a beard. I also added his complexion — he wasn't light in complexion,” she said.
Zandile said police took DNA and fingerprints of everyone who was in the house on the night of the murder. They were told this was to differentiate between those inside the house at the time and the intruders.
Her testimony on Wednesday was interrupted with comfort breaks, as she became tearful when recounting events.
The trial continues.
TimesLIVE
Zandile Khumalo identifies suspect in Senzo Meyiwa murder trial
Reporter
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
Zandile Khumalo told the Pretoria high court on Wednesday she recognised accused No 2, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, as one of the two intruders who tried to rob them on the night footballer Senzo Meyiwa was killed.
The men had entered the lounge of the Khumalo family home in October 2014 demanding valuables. In the Vosloorus house were Meyiwa, relaxing with his girlfriend Kelly Khumalo, Zandile and her boyfriend Longwe Twala, their mother Ntombi and two of Meyiwa's friends from KwaZulu-Natal, Mthokozisi Thwala and Tumelo Madlala.
During a scuffle, the footballer was fatally shot. The other occupants fled to different areas of the house. Zandile tried to hide in the bathroom.
At one point she grabbed a crutch on the floor and tried to assault the second intruder. The crutches belonged to Madlala. As a result, she said, she had “looked at him very well”.
The kitchen was small. “It was very close,” she added.
According to Zandile, she recognised this man in court — pointing out Ntanzi. She said this was because of “his whole face — I remember it very well, his body and his height when he is standing”.
TimesLIVE
