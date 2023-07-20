×

E-hailers being ‘harassed’ by taxi drivers

Competition over passengers concentrated at convenient spots like Hemingways Mall

By Sivenathi Gosa - 20 July 2023

E-hailing drivers are allegedly being bullied by taxi drivers who will not allow them to fetch their customers at convenient spots such as Hemingways Mall...

