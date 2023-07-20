×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

How one woman is fighting rape in South Africa

By thando hlophe and Tannur Anders - 20 July 2023
Between January and March 2023, more than 10,500 rape cases were reported in South Africa, according to police.
Between January and March 2023, more than 10,500 rape cases were reported in South Africa, according to police.
Image: 123RF/ Andriy Popov

Fear of rape is widespread in South Africa and those who can afford it often take self-defence classes.

Instructor Dominique Olfsen brings classes to women in disadvantaged communities who are unable to pay.

She teaches rape defence in a two-day class that is free of charge that she began in 2020.

“If I can just save one woman I'll be happy,” she said.

State calls for life for convicted rapist and sex trafficker Gerhard Ackerman

The judge presiding over the trial of Gerhard Ackerman, the sex ring kingpin convicted of more than 700 rape, attempted murder and child trafficking ...
News
1 day ago

Between January and March 2023, more than 10,500 rape cases were reported in South Africa, according to police, marginally down from over 10,800 in the same period last year.

“The minute you get to the rape defence section of things, they shut down,” Olfsen said of her students. “For a lot of people it's (too) close to home.”

She uses movements based on Kalah — an Israeli combat system — to train them to defend themselves against attackers.

Olfsen said she is driven by empowering other women.

Reuters

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Latest Videos

World Cup Champ Messi Introduced to Inter Miami
Dashcam captures truck hijacking before suspect sets it alight from inside