×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Road safety experts: Aarto will not save lives

The legislation is geared towards revenue collection and not on promoting safer roads, say the AA and other road safety bodies

Premium
20 July 2023
Denis Droppa
Group motoring editor

A number of road safety bodies including the AA have said the Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences (Aarto) Act will not help save lives on South Africa’s dangerous roads...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Latest Videos

World Cup Champ Messi Introduced to Inter Miami
Dashcam captures truck hijacking before suspect sets it alight from inside