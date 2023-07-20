Row over ADM appointment of corruption-accused official
New CFO Lubabalo Manjingolo still faces graft charges from 2018
Senior ANC leaders in the Amathole district municipality are said to be unhappy after the ruling party’s provincial leadership issued a directive instructing the caucus to support the appointment of a new chief financial officer (CFO) even though he faces corruption charges...
