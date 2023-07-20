×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Row over ADM appointment of corruption-accused official

New CFO Lubabalo Manjingolo still faces graft charges from 2018

Premium
By Aphiwe Deklerk - 20 July 2023

Senior ANC leaders in the Amathole district municipality are said to be unhappy after the ruling party’s provincial leadership issued a directive instructing the caucus to support the appointment of a new chief financial officer (CFO) even though he faces corruption charges...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Latest Videos

World Cup Champ Messi Introduced to Inter Miami
Dashcam captures truck hijacking before suspect sets it alight from inside