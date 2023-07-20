Note: This article was published by Sunday Times in 2018
Joburg explosion: How Transnet and Sasol warned of potential disaster in 2018
Illegal miners have brought Johannesburg, SA's biggest city, to the brink of an unprecedented disaster - and the government has shrugged off calls by city officials to step in and avert potential catastrophe.
Transnet and Sasol have sounded the alarm that zama zamas are blasting to within metres of highly flammable gas and fuel lines under Johannesburg.
Should one of those lines be damaged, experts say, everything within a 300m radius will be “incinerated”.
UPDATES | WATCH: The moment that left Joburg CBD shook
20 July 2023 - 13:08
WATCH: The moment that left Joburg CBD shook
20 July 2023 - 12:08
Inspection of buildings in JHB CBD explosion site must be done: expert
An inspection of buildings in the area of the explosion in the Johannesburg CBD on Wednesday has to be done to ascertain their structural condition, an expert says.
“It is unknown if the buildings in the area of the blast have been damaged. A thorough building inspection has to be performed by a competent professional (at least a professional engineer but preferably a specialist or an expert); this is for every building in the area,” said Prof Alex Elvin of the school of civil and environmental engineering at the University of the Witwatersrand.
20 July 2023 - 11:49
Gushing water underground hampers City Power after blast in Joburg CBD, lights to stay off
Johannesburg Water is working with City Power to contain the damage in the aftermath of the Bree Street explosion on Wednesday evening, which tore up a section of the road.
The underground tunnels which carry gas, water and electrical cables along Bree Street are also suspected to have been damaged.
20 July 2023 - 10:06
Egoli Gas says ‘small leak’ detected on Bree street after Joburg CBD explosion
Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi said Egoli Gas was the “centre of focus” in the probe into the cause of the blast.
But the oil and gas company said it was “unlikely that the explosion was caused by a gas pipeline or leak”.
20 July 2023 - 10:03
Bree Street blast: Joburg inner city residents without power due to risk
Three power substations — Bree, Braamfontein and John Ware — were offline after Wednesday's blast and will remain so until the area is declared safe.
“Our teams will not respond to outage calls in the CBD until the area has been declared safe to access and work,” City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena said.
Preliminary assessments did not show any damage to the substations by the explosion at about 5.30pm as power in some areas was still on, he said on Wednesday night.
20 July 2023 - 08:49
34 vehicles damaged in Joburg CBD explosion as gas fingered as most likely cause
Officials have confirmed that 34 vehicles were damaged by an underground explosion in the Joburg CBD on Wednesday as the number of injured people was revised to 48 and gas emerged as the most likely cause.
The explosion in the central business district caused panic, causing a busy street to cave in, with several vehicles blown off the road or toppled by the force of the blast.
20 July 2023 - 08:31
MAP | Roads closed off after Joburg CBD explosion
Several roads in the Johannesburg CBD have been closed after an explosion on Wednesday night.
Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi, who visited the scene, said 41 people were confirmed injured and taken to hospitals around the city centre. He said two were in a critical condition. One death has been reported.
20 July 2023 - 07:18
One dead, 41 injured as roads are closed off after Joburg CBD explosion
One person has died and 41 others have been injured after an underground explosion in the Johannesburg central business district on Wednesday.
The explosion caused panic, splitting a busy street open and leaving many vehicles damaged, with some blown off the road by the force of the blast.
TimesLIVE reporters on the scene described the intense smell of gas lingering in the air.
19 July 2023 - 21:13
Authorities dig into cause of earth-shattering Bree Street explosion
As authorities continue to probe the cause of the underground explosion below the notorious Bree Street, which houses dozens of flats and a major taxi rank that services thousands of people each day, Egoli Gas has quashed claims that the blast was caused by gas.
The company also has a network of gas pipelines that run through that street.
19 July 2023 - 19:18
IN PICS | Massive gasline explosion shakes Bree Street in Joburg CBD
Johannesburg's metro police closed off multiple streets around Bree Street after a reported underground gas explosion.
ER24 confirmed several patients with minor to moderate injuries but no fatalities. Videos and images circulated on social media showing severe damage to the road and vehicles parked along the busy route.
19 July 2023 - 18:24
WATCH | Reported gasline explosion rocks Bree Street in Johannesburg CBD
Videos and images of a damaged Bree Street in the Johannesburg CBD started doing the rounds on social media on Wednesday afternoon.
An official notice sent to community police forum groups said that an explosion had occurred, “possibly on the gas lines underground”.
“At this time we request the public to stay clear of the area to allow emergency services to attend to the scene. We will update as soon as more information is available,” the communique said.
19 July 2023 - 18:49
Smell of gas lingers in Joburg CBD after explosion on Bree Street
The smell of gas was lingering in the air in the Johannesburg CBD on Wednesday evening after an explosion, believed to be on a gas line.
TimesLIVE videographer Thabo Tshabalala, who is on the scene, reported how officials had cordoned off Bree Street as they expressed concern about a possible secondary explosion.
