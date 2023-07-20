×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

WATCH | CCTV: Minibus taxis go flying as Joburg road explodes from below

By TIMESLIVE VIDEO - 20 July 2023

CCTV captured the moment Bree Street in Johannesburg's CBD exploded from below, hurling minibus taxis into the air. 

The explosion, the cause of which is yet to be determined, rocked the centre of Johannesburg on Wednesday as people were going about their business.

The explosion caused the road to cave in and left a huge gash in the tarmac. Passers-by ran away from the scene and an employee of a nearby shop pulled down the security gate.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Latest Videos

CCTV footage captures moment minibus taxis go flying as explosion rocks ...
WATCH | 'We felt the earth shaking': Eyewitness at Joburg explosion