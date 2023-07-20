CCTV captured the moment Bree Street in Johannesburg's CBD exploded from below, hurling minibus taxis into the air.
The explosion, the cause of which is yet to be determined, rocked the centre of Johannesburg on Wednesday as people were going about their business.
The explosion caused the road to cave in and left a huge gash in the tarmac. Passers-by ran away from the scene and an employee of a nearby shop pulled down the security gate.
WATCH | CCTV: Minibus taxis go flying as Joburg road explodes from below
