Zandile Khumalo consumed alcohol but was 'not drunk'

An eyewitness to the home invasion in which footballer Senzo Meyiwa was fatally shot, Zandile “Zandie” Khumalo, on Thursday conceded to having consumed alcohol on the day.
But she was not incapacitated, she told the high court in Pretoria.
She testified that she drank about three cans of alcohol on the casual Sunday get-together with family and friends at the Vosloorus home of her mother, Ntombi, in October 2014.
“I am not new to alcohol, so two to three cans doesn't do anything to me. I wasn't drunk.”
Zandile told the court earlier this week she heard three gunshots go off after two robbers entered the home. Meyiwa was struck in the chest during a scuffle. She identified Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, accused No 2, as one of the intruders.
The other accused in the dock are Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli. They face charges of premeditated murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, possession of firearms without a licence and possession of ammunition. All have pleaded not guilty.
During cross-examination on Thursday, defence attorney Sipho Ramosepele, representing Ntanzi and Sibiya, asked her to describe the gun she saw on the night of the murder.
Zandile said she did not take note of the firearm, what kind it was or what colour it was. She said she was not familiar with guns and could only say it was dark and small.
Pressed by Ramosepele, she responded: “So when someone points you with a gun, are you going to stand and study what kind of a gun it is?”
He reprimanded her for answering a question with a question.
When Ramosepele tried to break down the descriptions of a gun, she said it was like he was speaking “French”.
When asked to estimate the distance from where she was with the intruder who had a gun, she was unable to do so. “Firstly I hated maths at school. When it comes to distances and measurements, that's something I cannot do.”
The case is continuing.
TimesLIVE
