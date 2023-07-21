While the alleged rape happened in 2013, it was only in 2018 that his wife told him what had happened. He told the court that they never discussed it again but in 2019 he and his wife went to the Evaton police station to open a case of rape against Zondo.
TimesLIVE
Court hears how Bishop Zondo gatecrashed his alleged rape victim's wedding
Leader of Rivers of Living Waters Ministries has denied the allegation but the court was shown otherwise
Reporter
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
A man told the court how Bishop Stephen Zondo gatecrashed his wedding after allegedly raped the bride-to-be.
The rape trial of the leader of Rivers of Living Waters Ministries continued in the Pretoria high court on Friday with leading evidence from the husband of one of Zondo’s alleged victims.
Zondo allegedly lured the woman into his office in 2013 under the guise that he wanted to pray for her. But the pastor allegedly raped her and she was found by a witness half-naked in his office.
“We did not invite him. He doesn’t even officiate weddings,” he said.
Zondo denied attending the wedding. However, this was refuted by video evidence presented to the court which showed him mingling among the guests.
TimesLIVE
