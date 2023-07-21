The advertising revenues of media companies have dwindled since the advent of social media networks such as Facebook, and advertisers are dedicating greater parts of their budgets to digital as the growth of the internet accelerates, while newspaper circulation declines.
Independent Media, whose titles include The Star, Cape Times and The Mercury, also blamed South Africa’s poor economic growth, worsened by load-shedding and more recently interest-rate hikes to try to tame high inflation.
“We have tried to stave off retrenchments for as long as we could, by drastically reducing operational costs and implementing various efficiencies throughout the organisation,” Independent Media CEO Takudzwa Hové. “Sadly, this has not been sufficient and we are now faced with the harsh reality of job reductions.”
Hové said Independent Media would now aim to revamp the organisation to become a “leaner team”, but “to get there we have to take courageous, difficult decisions, like we are doing now”.
BusinessLIVE
Independent Media to cut at least 40% of jobs
In June, the company announced layoffs in its editorial division
Companies Reporter
Independent Media has widened the scope of its retrenchments “with immediate effect” as it looks to cut its staff by at least 40%.
This follows its announcement in June of layoffs in its editorial division, with retrenchments now being considered in all of its divisions, according to a statement the company released on Wednesday, as it looks to “realise necessary cost savings to ensure the sustainability of the organisation within the current harsh economic climate”.
In recent months, the company’s Pretoria News newspaper closed down and employees were slapped with salary cuts.
The company added: “While most print media companies have embarked on drastic restructuring over the past few years, especially following the Covid-19 pandemic, Independent Media has made every attempt to secure jobs for its people.”
Independent Media announces voluntary severance packages
