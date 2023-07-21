The issue of the hat was important because a bucket hat was found at the scene of the crime. The hat, according to the people who were there that night, was worn by one of the intruders.
When Nxumalo probed whether Longwe had dreadlocks, Zandile smiled and replied he was bald. This point was important, as according to the house occupants, the bucket hat-wearing intruder had dreadlocks.
Zandile said she did not remember what Longwe was wearing on the night of the incident.
“He has facial hair. Sometimes he would shave it depending on how he would feel at that time. He has dimples and full eyebrows. He also has eyelashes that are full and long. His eyes are a little bit pulled and look like Chinese eyes,” she said, describing her former lover.
Zandile's version was that three gunshots went off in the Vosloorus house the night Meyiwa was killed in October 2014. The house was Zandile and Kelly's mother's home.
The two women, their mother, Meyiwa, Longwe and two of Meyiwa's friends from KwaZulu-Natal, Mthokozisi Thwala and Tumelo Madlala had reportedly been relaxing in the house, drinking and watching soccer.
They alleged two intruders barged into the house, demanding money and cellphones.
Five men have since been arrested and charged for the crime. They are: Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli. They have all pleaded not guilty.
SMSs reveal Kelly wanted out of relationship with Senzo and was troubled by his mom's media talk
Text messages sent by Kelly Khumalo to her sister Zandile Khumalo were on Friday admitted as evidence in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial.
Advocate Zithulele Nxula, representing one of the five men implicated in the murder of the football star, introduced an affidavit containing text messages received by Zandile from Kelly and her then boyfriend Longwe Twala.
In an SMS to Zandi in 2013, Kelly said: “Senzo's mom is talking to every radio station in Durban telling them how it will be my fault if she dies of a heart attack. Can you believe it? This woman?”
Commenting on that message, Zandi said though she could not remember well, “sisters talk” and when one is bothered by something they discuss it with each other. She told the court she could not recall whether she replied to the text message or not.
Nxula moved to the next text from Kelly to Zandi which read: “I regret everything. I wish I didn't allow Senzo into my life. Look at all the mess it has got us into. It's all his lies now affecting all of us.”
Responding, Zandi said she was not sure what was happening. When probed further about the mess Kelly was referring to, Zandi said Senzo had been dishonest.
“At times he would be with Mandisa (his wife). At times, he would be with Kelly. When he is with Kelly, he would say this, when he is with Mandisa he would say that. I think this is what she was referring to.”
Another text from Kelly to Zandile read: “I am emotionally drained. I sometimes feel that Senzo brought a dark cloud in my life and I can almost hate myself for not succeeding in getting rid of him via SMS. The SMS would not go. I feel like God is deliberately sabotaging me by keeping this man in my life.”
Zandile said what she knew was it was a back-and-forth between Kelly, Meyiwa and Mandisa. She added it didn't sit well with her sister that Meyiwa failed to choose who he wanted to be with and appeared to be dishonest.
An SMS Longwe — son of renowned musician Chicco Twala — sent to Zandile and read out to the court said: “I am outside.”
Zandile was asked what time Longwe arrived at the house. It was the defence's version that Longwe arrived at least two hours before intruders entered the house.
Zandile said she could not remember the time but what she did recall was that the sun had not yet set. When asked to describe Longwe to the court, she said: “ He is taller than me. I can say he is of average height.”
Asked about his build, Zandi said: “He is defined. He doesn't have fat. He has some little muscle.” She said he had a “brown” complexion.
According to her, the only type of hat Longwe ever wore was a cap. He usually had it on backwards.
