Youngest accused in Ngcobo murders changes plea to guilty
Siphesihle Tatsi said he was not under duress to admit to his role in killings of five police officers
After years of pleading his innocence, the youngest member of the Seven Angels Ministries worshippers group, accused of the 2018 killings of five Ngcobo police officers, made a U-turn and switched to a guilty plea. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.