News

Bereaved Enyobeni Tavern families foiled yet again

Parents seeking copy of toxicology report more than a year after tragedy barred from entering East London state mortuary

By Sithandiwe Velaphi - 22 July 2023

The quest by the Enyobeni Tavern victims’ families to get a copy of the results of toxicology tests conducted on their children’s bodies was foiled again on Friday, when they were barred from entering the state mortuary in Woodbrook, East London...

