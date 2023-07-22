Transport minister Sindisiwe Chikunga has urged people to obey the rules of the road after five people died and 42 were injured in an accident on the N6 near Rouxville in the Free State on Friday.
Preliminary reports indicate a bus and a truck crashed head-on at about 5am.
“We send our heartfelt condolences and prayers to the families, friends and relatives of the deceased and we wish the injured strength and a speedy recovery during this traumatic period.
“Our call for vigilance and good road user behaviour is directed at every truck or bus driver, motorist, passenger and pedestrian to obey the rules of the road at all times. Road safety is and remains the responsibility of every citizen in the country.
“We call upon our law enforcement officials to assist us and do everything in their power to get to the bottom of the investigations of the crash,” said the minister.
The Road Traffic Management Corporation and law-enforcement officers are investigating the cause of the collision.
TimesLIVE
Obey the rules of the road, urges minister after deadly Free State crash
Image: 123RF/Jaromír Chalabala
