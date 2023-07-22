Women’s football has evolved drastically and every nation that qualified for the showpiece in New Zealand and Australia deserves to be there, therefore anything can happen in the field of play.
OPINION | Banyana must forget bonuses, focus on Swedish opponents
Image: Safa/Twitter
SA’s senior women’s soccer team, Banyana Banyana, will engage in their toughest test when they open their World cup campaign with a clash against Sweden in a match which will carry the highest expectations the side has ever encountered.
The clash on Sunday at Wellington Regional Stadium comes on the backdrop of a highly publicised bonus fiasco Banyana were embroiled in with Safa before they jetted off to New Zealand.
The saga plunged SA women’s football into crisis as the players demanded what was rightfully theirs while their bosses were unrelenting. Terms such as “unpatriotic” were thrown about, as Safa used every trick in the book to ward off the challenge.
While various reports suggest that the issue is far from being over despite the intervention of the Motsepe Foundation to settle the financial dispute, Banyana’s performance at the soccer showpiece, starting with the clash against Sweden, will be under a microscope.
The stand-off made headline news drawing the attention of casual fans and that will heap pressure on Desiree Ellis’s team.
The SA public probably does not even understand that Sweden is one of the heavyweights of women’s football and their third ranking by Fifa attests to their pedigree, compared to the 54th spot Banyana occupy.
It will therefore be foolhardy for Banyana to be expected to beat the former world champions, while a high scoring loss should not be counted out.
Ellis should therefore tell her players to go out there and play their normal game and not think about the expectations back home.
