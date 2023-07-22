Sudden increase in petty crimes, housebreakings in EL suburbs
Beacon Bay, Nahoon, Gonubie among areas being targeted
An explosion of crime in Buffalo City has residents living in fear as petty crimes, break-ins, robberies, violent crimes, home invasions and now kidnappings are becoming more and more common, even in supposedly safe suburban areas...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.