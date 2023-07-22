An eyewitness video captures the moment a fierce tornado sweeps near a North Carolina home, tearing off a roof and throwing debris up in the air.
and in Europe ...
Hailstorm batters Italy's Mantova
Hailstorm batters Italy's Mantova, following scorching temperatures across the country.
WATCH | Hail falls through Walmart skylight in storm
A Wisconsin resident recorded footage of hail falling through a broken skylight in a local Walmart during a storm.
WMO expert: heatwaves to continue through August
Heatwaves engulfing different parts of the world are expected to persist through August, senior extreme heat advisor for the World Meteorological Organization John Nairn said as temperature records continue to be shattered by sweltering conditions.
