Women’s political participation will lead to improved access to education and health: Mlambo-Ngcuka

The conference, which drew more than 6,000 women from across the globe from July 17 to July 20, is one of the largest multisectoral gatherings promoting gender equality, held every three years and for the first time in Africa.
The meeting, organised by civil society groups, governments, individuals, foundations, charities, youth groups and communities facing systemic discrimination, featured dialogues and sharing of best practices.
Presented under the theme 'Spaces, Solidarity, and Solutions' and with sexual and reproductive health and rights at its core, the conference centred on intersectional feminist principles to address compounding issues affecting girls and women such as climate change, gender-based violence and unpaid care work, among other issues. Its aim is to collectively identify and action evidence-based solutions.
Journalist
Image: Alaister Russell
Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka has called for democratic governments such as South Africa to advance gender equality, saying women’s political participation will not only lead to improved access to education and health, but will combat gender-based violence.
“Open democracies foster an enabling environment for women’s political participation, policy and law shaping, as well as the protection of women’s rights and the creation of equal opportunities,” she told delegates attending Women Deliver Conference in Rwanda this week.
The former executive director of UN Women, who is the chair of the Women Deliver Board, said the conference underscores the vital role of democratic systems in advancing gender equality.
“They (open democracies) facilitate improved access to education and health care for girls and women while establishing effective mechanisms to combat gender-based violence,” said Mlambo-Ngcuka.
Cassie Jaganyi, communications leader for P&G Sub-Sahara Africa, host of the event, expressed her enthusiasm for the remarkable impact being made, saying the organisation “firmly believes that progress is best achieved through strong partnerships and collective effort”.
“The Women Deliver Conference has been an incredible opportunity for us to come together with many of our partners, working together to create a world where we all see equal. Together, we can make more progress to enable women and girls to reach their full potential.”
Maliha Khan, Women Deliver president and CEO explained the inspiration behind the theme during the virtual unveiling of the official theme of WD2023 (Spaces, Solidarity, and Solutions) in 2022.
“We have deliberately chosen this theme with action in mind because it’s only when we create inclusive spaces that we can get to the heart of our challenges. It’s only when we work together and take collective action that we can create the solutions needed to advance gender equality and improve the wellbeing of girls and women, in all their intersecting identities.”
