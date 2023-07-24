BCM a distinguished city for investment promotion

Through the development of robust infrastructure, Buffalo City Metropolitan Municipality has reaffirmed its strategic objective to itself as a distinguished city for investment promotion.
Speaking at East London ICC in June during the BCMM’s Partnership and Business Conference, which was attended by the Chinese delegation, executive mayor Princess Faku said: “As a city hard at work, we are committed to forging stronger ties with the Chinese Embassy and investors from China.”
Faku said China’s targeted investments and partnerships with regional economies such as East London tends to be in labour-intensive sectors which have a higher degree of creating job opportunities for young people.
“These are the targets we have also set for ourselves as a developmental state — using the district development model with national and government and the private sector as our guiding framework for economic transformation,” Faku said.
“In fact, I had the privilege of representing our city at the Chongqing, China Partnership Session in March 2023, where we identified economic opportunities for investment.
“These include agricultural sector, smart solutions through ICT, robotics, electronics and other digital technology, co-operation of the Special Economic Zones, exploring the co-operation between colleges and universities and creating network and business opportunities for BCMM and businesses in China,” said the mayor.
MEC for economic development, environment and tourism, Mlungisi Mvoko, said the said the city’s Partnership and Business Conference spoke directly to the undertaking made by Premier Oscar Mabuyane during his State of Province Address this year, which outlined the need to leverage the provincial government’s international partnerships to unlock foreign direct investment in our province.
“The Eastern Cape, particularly Buffalo City and Nelson Mandela metro, enjoy a great advantage in the automotive industry, in that we have well-established international vehicle manufacturers such as Mercedes-Benz SA, VW SA and Isuzu located here at our cities,” Mvoko said.
He said the East London Industrial Development Zone was one of the leading Special Economic Zones in Africa.
BCM’s roads infrastructure projects
“They have attracted billions of investment into the Province, especially in the automotive sector.
“Considering the capacity and capability to attract investment, our discussion with national government is to capacitate East London Industrial Development Zone and Coega Development Zone to be more than just being investment locations but to be engines of economic growth and employment in the province.
“These are some of the key strategic economic centres that the City can leverage on to attract more investment.
“I wish to take this opportunity to invite you to invest in Buffalo City. We offer investment in textiles; tanning and leather goods manufacture; corn-yellow and white maize; soya and sugar beans; livestock; electric vehicles manufacture; tar and asphalt production; electronics; security and accessories; solar panel production and installations; and harbour, airport, and infrastructure,” said Mvoko.
Faku said their interactions in April 2023 with the South African Commercial Chinese Union, comprising 160 companies located in the City of Shenzhen and Beijing, paved the way for increased business-to-business co-operation in import and export activities.
“Their focus lies in livestock exports and maximising the use of our wetlands for rice farming,” she said.
“This presents tremendous potential for local farmers to access international markets. According to the trade flow and foreign direct investment report produced by Eastern Cape Development Corporation, the top three most exported commodities to China by the province are wool, raw hides and skins, and edible fruits and nuts.
“The City of Shenzhen has shown keen interest in visiting Buffalo City Metro, and I am delighted to extend an invitation for them to join us in July and August of this year.”
