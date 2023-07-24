×

News

BREAKING: Kidnapped East London businessman Pramesh Hooka safely home

By Sithandiwe Velaphi - 24 July 2023
Screengrab from CCTV footage of a kidnapping in East Lndonon Thursday evening.
Image: SCREENGRAB

East London businessman who was abducted at his Amalinda business premises on Thursday afternoon is back home safe, Hawks said on Monday.

Pramesh Hooka, 47, the owner of Autostyling, is believed to have been released by his kidnappers around midnight on Sunday.

A manhunt was launched by Hawks shortly after his kidnapping incident, by five men, which went viral on social media.

Kidnappers are believed to have demanded a ransom of millions of rand for his release.

It was not clear on Monday if the ransom had been paid.

Hawks spokesperson Captain Yolisa Mgolodela confirmed the businessman was back home.

"Yes, Hawks can confirm that he is back home and is safe," Mgolodela said.

This is a developing story.

