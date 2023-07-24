“Do not fight for men to lead the ANC. You fight because of men, even in this conference. You must decide who leads you, but you listen to men. You do not get along and consult men in the ANC. That is why these men are disrespectful.”
Mbalula asked the ANCWL to work for an outright victory for the ANC in 2024 to avoid entering into coalitions. He said coalitions were undesirable and the ruling party was working hard to avoid them.
“Coalitions are very unstable because we negotiate, in terms of the law, with 2% political parties and they tell us what to do,” he said.
Last week, Mbalula said he had confidence in party voters that the ANC would win next year's elections without a coalition.
“The ANC is committed to achieving outright victory in the election. We are not engaged in coalition talks with any party,” said Mbalula, who delivered a wide-ranging report back on the ANC national executive committee meeting outcomes.
“All hands are on deck to get an overwhelming mandate to continue with the democratic transformation agenda we started in 1994.”
TimesLIVE
Don’t always fight for men to lead in ANC, Mbalula tells women's league
Reporter
Image: Freddy Mavunda
“Do not fight for men to lead the ANC. You fight because of men, even in this conference.”
This is what ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula told ANC Women’s League (ANCWL) delegates at the national conference at Nasrec, Johannesburg, at the weekend.
Mbalula said ANCWL delegates should stop fighting for men and support other women.
He said Unisa vice-chancellor Puleng LenkaBula and former University of Cape Town vice-chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng needed to be defended from “political attacks” based on their race and gender.
“When a woman is elected vice-chancellor, the women’s league must be the first to stand up and defend her. Why are you sitting when women are being attacked? When Mamokgethi at UCT was vandalised, where were you?” Mbalula asked.
“Do not be popular only for political squabbles but fight for the rights of women and stand up for women in business. When women in businesses are short-circuited, where is the ANC's women’s league?
“Do not fight for men to lead the ANC. You fight because of men, even in this conference. You must decide who leads you, but you listen to men. You do not get along and consult men in the ANC. That is why these men are disrespectful.”
Mbalula asked the ANCWL to work for an outright victory for the ANC in 2024 to avoid entering into coalitions. He said coalitions were undesirable and the ruling party was working hard to avoid them.
“Coalitions are very unstable because we negotiate, in terms of the law, with 2% political parties and they tell us what to do,” he said.
Last week, Mbalula said he had confidence in party voters that the ANC would win next year's elections without a coalition.
“The ANC is committed to achieving outright victory in the election. We are not engaged in coalition talks with any party,” said Mbalula, who delivered a wide-ranging report back on the ANC national executive committee meeting outcomes.
“All hands are on deck to get an overwhelming mandate to continue with the democratic transformation agenda we started in 1994.”
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos