‘Mabuyane must now decide on further steps against taxi violence’
Report ready to be submitted to premier, says task team chair Siwa
Premier Oscar Mabuyane will have to decide whether to set up a commission of inquiry into taxi killings after the resurgence of violence in the industry...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.