Mayor Faku happy about progress on roads infrastructure

Buffalo City Metropolitan Municipality executive mayor Princess Faku is happy about the progress made in the project to upgrade the route to the airport, also known as Settlers Way. In an interview, the mayor said she was confident that the upgrade would be completed by the end of August.
Question: In March, the city set August as the completion date, now you have postponed it by another month. What is the cause of the postponement?
Mayor Faku: The completion date is still set as 31 August 2023. We have had abnormal rain in the past two months which caused the delay.
Question: Are you confident that the city is going to meet this deadline?
Faku: Yes, if there is no more rain, since the completion date will be pushed out by the number of rain days during this period.
Question: There was a public proposal to rename the road after it is completed. Has there been a formal proposal shared with the city about a possible new name?
Faku: There is no formal proposal so far on the name change.
Question: What will be the benefits to the residents of BCM after the road is finally fully functional?
Faku: Improved mobility (due to additional lanes and additional traffic signals) during peak hours, reduced pedestrian incidents (due to paved sidewalks) and reduced vehicle accidents (due to additional lanes and additional traffic signals).
Question: In your IDP road shows mayor, you announced that at the start of the financial year, the city will finally restarted the construction of the road between Beacon Bay and Gonubie. When will the city restart the project?
Faku: The City is still busy with the internal processes and once those are complete, the City will advertise for the contractor to implement the project.
Question: How much has the city set aside to complete this project?
Faku: The critical phase of this project is Phase 4 and 5, at an estimated amount of R 700 000 000.00 which will allow for the public usage of the road.
Question: Are there any time frames for the completion of the project?
Faku: The designs are in place, the duration of both phases will be 24 months once construction has started.
Image: SUPPLIED
