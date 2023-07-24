The Integrated Waste Management Plan (IWMP) had been successfully reviewed and adopted by BCMM Council in January 2023.
The IWMP has been submitted to the Office of the MEC of the department of economic development, Environmental Affairs and Tourism for endorsement.
IWMP goals seek to improved state of cleanliness of the city, diversion of waste towards beneficial use and waste economy, stakeholder/community involvement in waste management issues, improvement of waste service delivery as well as legal compliance of the City’s waste management facilities.
While this strategic document is going through these approval processes, short — term projects and medium-term programmes underpinned by the IWMP identified goals and desired outcomes are being implemented.\
The municipality also invites members of the community to make comments on the Draft Waste Management By-Law that the City is in the process of reviewing. This is in line with Section 156(2) of the constitution of the Republic of South Africa, 1996 and Section 9(3)(a)-(d) of the National Environmental Management: Waste Act, 2008.
To access draft Waste Management By-Law, follow the link https://bit.ly/3q8EkY8 To comment send your comments on comments@bcmmwastebylaw.co.za
Comments to be made from 6 June until 5 August 2023
Review and adoption of BCM’s Integrated Waste Management Plan
Image: MICHAEL PINYANA
The Integrated Waste Management Plan (IWMP) had been successfully reviewed and adopted by BCMM Council in January 2023.
The IWMP has been submitted to the Office of the MEC of the department of economic development, Environmental Affairs and Tourism for endorsement.
IWMP goals seek to improved state of cleanliness of the city, diversion of waste towards beneficial use and waste economy, stakeholder/community involvement in waste management issues, improvement of waste service delivery as well as legal compliance of the City’s waste management facilities.
While this strategic document is going through these approval processes, short — term projects and medium-term programmes underpinned by the IWMP identified goals and desired outcomes are being implemented.\
The municipality also invites members of the community to make comments on the Draft Waste Management By-Law that the City is in the process of reviewing. This is in line with Section 156(2) of the constitution of the Republic of South Africa, 1996 and Section 9(3)(a)-(d) of the National Environmental Management: Waste Act, 2008.
To access draft Waste Management By-Law, follow the link https://bit.ly/3q8EkY8 To comment send your comments on comments@bcmmwastebylaw.co.za
Comments to be made from 6 June until 5 August 2023
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos