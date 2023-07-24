×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Stage 5 load-shedding kicks in

By TimesLIVE - 24 July 2023
Load-shedding has been moved to stage 5 due to delays in returning generating units to service, as well as the further failure of five generating units on Monday. Stock photo.
Load-shedding has been moved to stage 5 due to delays in returning generating units to service, as well as the further failure of five generating units on Monday. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/porpeller

Load-shedding has worsened by another stage on Monday afternoon.

This, Eskom said, is “due to further delays in returning generating units to service, as well as the further failure of five generating units today”.

Stage 5 load-shedding will be implemented from 2pm on Monday until 5am on Tuesday. This will be followed by stage 4 outages “until further notice.”

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Latest Videos

Meet the president of the African National Congress Youth League: Collen Malatji
CCTV footage captures moment minibus taxis go flying as explosion rocks ...