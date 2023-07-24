×

News

WATCH | Missing three-year-old boy found by police helicopter in Ohio

By Reuters - 24 July 2023

Ohio state highway patrol troopers used a helicopter to help local deputies locate a missing three-year-old boy in a field in Xenia Township on Friday.

The footage by the Ohio state highway patrol shows the moment the helicopter crew spotted the boy and guided officials and family members on the ground to the child.

The young boy was walking through an open field southeast of Dayton when he was found and reunited with his family.

