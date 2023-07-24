She believed police arrested the accused in court based on evidence.
'Watch your tone', Zandile Khumalo tells defence lawyer in fiery exchange
Reporter
Image: Instagram/Zandie Khumalo-Gumede
“Please watch your tone when you talk to me. I am not your wife, I am someone's wife. Tone down.”
So said state witness Zandile “Zandi” Khumalo as emotions ran high during her cross-examination in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial.
Zandile, who started testifying last week, has spent days in the hot seat being grilled by the defence.
Defence lawyer advocate Zithulele Nxumalo was probing what Zandile said at an identity parade after the arrest of a suspect in 2014. This was when a suspect was positively identified.
Zandile said she did not point out the suspect as the intruder and only mentioned he had similar features.
On Monday, when Nxumalo asked Zandile how the pointing out happened and if the person who had been identified was among the people in court, she said she had not pointed out the person and was sure it was not him as he only had similar features.
She believed police arrested the accused in court based on evidence.
Nxumalo tried to caution Zandile to answer the question and not give an explanation, but emotions ran high leading to an exchange between the two.
Judge Ratha Mogkoatlheng had to reprimand them and remind them the decorum of the court should be adhered to.
Nxumalo said he felt intimidated by the witness.
“But my lord, that is intimidating,” Nxumalo said in response to Zandile's retort.
“When we are here to assist the court and the witness gives us such a response, I feel intimidated,” he added, saying he was acting in the best interests of the accused.
In response, Zandile said: “I am here to assist the court, you are here to block what we are doing, so don't shout at me. Let's be clear, I love order.”
Nxumalo put it to Zandile that she has a tendency of pointing out the wrong people.
“I am not mad, sir. I have never gone to a psychiatrist and they said there was something wrong with my mind and eyes,” Zandile retorted.
When it was put to her that no intruders entered the house, she said: “Advocate, you can put it to me 50 times until foam comes out your mouth if it makes you sleep at night, but what I am saying is people entered and shot Senzo. It doesn't change.”
Nxumalo placed it on record that he wasn't impressed by the way Zandile addressed him.
“I am trying my best to represent my client ... but when you answer questions like that, I don't take it kindly,” he said.
Zandile said she was only responding to how Nxumalo was addressing her.
“I take what you bring to me, I respond to what you bring to me, when you raise your tone, I will raise mine. When you lower yours, I will also lower it. When you decide to respect me as a witness, I will also do that,” she said.
