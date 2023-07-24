WATCH | Youth, immigration and jobs: Key topics for new ANCYL president Collen Malatji

Here are some of the burning topics Malatji commented on during the interview:
CREATING OPPORTUNITIES
“I believe this country, with the blessings we have and being the gateway to Africa, must create new opportunities — to the point that we [we will be so successful that we] would need to import employees due to the fact that everyone here is working,” said Malatji.
“The elders must understand that if you [don't address unemployment and the economy] when you are in power, this country is a ticking time bomb and this country will go down the drain. The youth will be on drugs, there will be revolts, they will burn buildings.”
TRUSTING THE YOUTH TO LEAD
“The ANC has a lot of young people ... The problem is that there is a hangover that associates the youth with ill-discipline [and a] lack of productivity [and] focus, and they think the youth are not ready. There is a fear that if they give these young people the responsibility, they will take this country into the ground.
“There are those who participated in the liberation of the country [who] are still holding on. They don't believe that anyone else can do it correctly, better than them. It is an attachment issue.”
IMMIGRATION AND REGULATING BUSINESS
“We must regulate local businesses. We can’t have a situation where our local businesses are in foreign hands. That is a business that must be fully put aside for South Africans.
“Tuck-shops have sustained many South African households for many years. Our old shops can’t compete with the foreigners in their townships because they have created a spider web on how they trade among themselves at a cheaper rate and you're expected to compete with them.
“They also don’t have a responsibility in the country to take care of families.
“It’s a big economy that must be preserved strictly for South Africans. When you have a law in place, it must be actioned,” Malatji said.
Malatji is one of the rising stars in the ANC. He became the youngest MP, at 26, in 2019. Born in Thembisa in Ekurhuleni, he is a Wits University alumni with municipal governance and social sciences qualifications.
