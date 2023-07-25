Eastern Cape police have launched a manhunt after a number of suspects allegedly bombed a cash-in-transit vehicle on the R72 between Peddie and East London on Tuesday afternoon.
An undisclosed amount of cash was stolen.
Provincial Hawks spokesperson Captain Yolisa Mgolodela said it is alleged a firearm from the guards was also stolen.
The vehicle burnt and no injuries were reported, said Mgolodela.
“Police are on the lookout for a white Toyota Hilux double cab and white Isuzu bakkie.
“The number of suspects not confirmed yet,” said Mgolodela.
The incident took place after just a week after a dramatic shoot-out erupted during a CIT heist on the N2 near a dumpsite between Ntabozuko (formerly Berlin) and Fort Jackson.
BREAKING | Manhunt after cash-in-transit vehicle bombed on R72
