Three people have been shot dead and two were left injured in a mass shooting near a bottle store in Qonce on Tuesday evening.
The incident occurred in Victoria Street, close to Qonce High School, Hamba Bhekile liquor, and Man's Pub and Braai at about 6pm.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said details of the circumstances surrounding the incident were still under investigation.
“Motive and suspects are unknown at this stage,” said Naidu.
Police have opened three cases of murder and two of attempted murder.
This is a developing story.
DispatchLIVE
BREAKING | Three killed in Qonce shooting
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet
Three people have been shot dead and two were left injured in a mass shooting near a bottle store in Qonce on Tuesday evening.
The incident occurred in Victoria Street, close to Qonce High School, Hamba Bhekile liquor, and Man's Pub and Braai at about 6pm.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said details of the circumstances surrounding the incident were still under investigation.
“Motive and suspects are unknown at this stage,” said Naidu.
Police have opened three cases of murder and two of attempted murder.
This is a developing story.
DispatchLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos