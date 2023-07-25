×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

BREAKING | Three killed in Qonce shooting

By Mandilakhe Kwababana - 25 July 2023
The incident occurred in Victoria Street, close to Qonce High School, Hamba Bhekile liquor, and Man's Pub and Braai at about 6pm.
The incident occurred in Victoria Street, close to Qonce High School, Hamba Bhekile liquor, and Man's Pub and Braai at about 6pm.
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet

Three people have been shot dead and two were left injured in a mass shooting near a bottle store in Qonce on Tuesday evening.

The incident occurred in Victoria Street, close to Qonce High School, Hamba Bhekile liquor, and Man's Pub and Braai at about 6pm.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said details of the circumstances surrounding the incident were still under investigation.

“Motive and suspects are unknown at this stage,” said Naidu.

Police have opened three cases of murder and two of attempted murder.

This is a developing story.

DispatchLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Latest Videos

'We felt threatened' - VIP protection cop details moments leading up to alleged ...
Meet the president of the African National Congress Youth League: Collen Malatji