Police have identified the body of the child found on Monday in a vandalised house in Airport Valley in the Eastern Cape.
On Tuesday, police identified her as eight-year-old Taslin Lucas from Marikana informal settlement in Walmer location.
“Police are still appealing to anyone who can assist in the investigation or in tracing the suspect/s to contact SAPS Walmer on 041-509-4030 or Crime Stop on 08600-10111 or the nearest police station,” said police spokesperson Capt Sandra Janse van Rensburg.
She said the information would be treated confidentially and callers remain anonymous.
Initially, police said the victim was a 10-year-old girl.
Janse van Rensburg said it is alleged that about 5pm on Monday, Walmer police responded to a complaint of a body in a vandalised house in Airport Valley.
On arrival, the community pointed out the body of a girl.
“She had burn wounds on her body. According to the information, she was last seen on Friday July 21. She was never reported missing,” she said.
She added that the motive for the murder was unknown. The investigation continues.
Eastern Cape police identify murdered eight-year-old girl whose body was found in vandalised house
Image: 123RF/Andriy Popov
