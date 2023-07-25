Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni on Tuesday called for a high delegation of Brics national security advisers to work together to ensure national sovereignty.
"State and non-state actors are hard at work to promote their agendas while undermining other countries national security. These actors are also found in mass media, nongovernmental organisations, community-based organisations, foreign multi-national companies, religious and student organisations and they are running covert intelligence networks to destabilise countries that do not share their global view," Ntshavheni said.
Speaking on day 2 of the meeting taking place in Sandton, Gauteng, Ntshavheni said the meeting takes place amid changing global geopolitical realities and a period where multilaterism was under threat.
"Globally we have seen a number of emerging threats that include international terrorism, radicalisation, violent extremism, drug trafficking, proliferation of weapons of mass destruction and arms, and transnational crimes."
These, she said, include money laundering, financial crimes, unconstitutional regime change, colour revolutions to manage economic meltdowns, environmental degradation, forced migration, food insecurity and the illicit economy.
Nations cannot secure sovereignty unless they work together: Ntshavheni
"The global nature of these security issues has no respect for borders, which implies they can negatively impact our country's stability and security without discrimination.
"Nations cannot secure their national sovereignty unless they work together."
The minister assured the Brics partners that South Africa continues to view the bloc as a key strategic partner through which it can continue to pursue a just, safer, peaceful and more equitable world order.
"As an African country, we firmly believe in the need to promote peace and sustainable development as well as deepened political, economic and social relations."
South Africa, she said, remains committed to multilateral democracies in principle and in action, particularly through its close collaboration with Brics.
"The Brics national security advisers must reassert our collective responsibility for providing new perspectives and solutions to the current international security order."
The meeting, she said, showed a collective commitment by all Brics partners to preventing, mitigating and combating the global security threat.
