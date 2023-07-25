Contrary to speculation on social media, a South African Navy submarine did not collide with a sandbank at the weekend in Hout Bay, Cape Town, the navy said on Tuesday.
Pictures of the submarine at anchor in Hout Bay and sailing around the Cape Peninsula took residents by surprise, prompting speculation about the reason for the trip.
Navy submarines are regularly spotted in False Bay close to their home base in Simon’s Town, but seldom in Hout Bay.
The overnight stopover in Hout Bay elicited speculation that the submarine may have run aground on a shallow sandbank but the navy dismissed the claims as untrue.
“The submarine that was the cause of speculation over the weekend went into Hout Bay on Saturday afternoon and remained at anchor in the bay, where they were charging batteries while at anchor,” said navy spokesperson Ruwayda Grootboom.
‘Our submarine did not crash into a sandbank’: SA Navy on sub spotted in Hout Bay
Navy spokesperson says accident claims are fake news
Image: SA Navy
“They weighed anchor the following morning and proceeded to Table Bay. The submarine came back alongside Simon's Town on Monday morning,” Grootboom said.
“There are no other reports except that the boat was in the bay to recharge its batteries,” she said.
Photographs circulating on social media appeared to show a group of submariners having a braai on the deck of the submarine.
“Tongs in hand — maybe just stopping for a cheeky braai,” said one commentator.
Other footage of the submarine, which the navy did not comment about, appeared to show an ashes scattering ceremony aboard.
