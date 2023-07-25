Spending on Madiba statues in poor communities is wrong, says Mbalula

Mbalula said it was “embarrassing and wrong” for impoverished municipalities to prioritise statues over service delivery.

“I’m not going to be at Luthuli House with my team explaining statues of Mandela. Many statues, every day, Mandela statues. These statues are expensive, why do you prioritise Mandela statues?” he asked.

Mbalula, who was addressing journalists on the sidelines of the ANC’s local government interventions workshop in Joburg, said it seemed that when municipal councils run out of ideas, they produce a statue.

He said the ANC had to be called out on social media and by its critics that it was wrong to prioritise statues when people needed services. Municipalities could celebrate Mandela’s legacy through the provision of his book Long Walk to Freedom in municipal libraries and museums.

“We have honoured Madiba and we will continue honouring him but Madiba himself, wherever he is, will be turning in his grave when his name is misused and millions of rand are spent on statues.”

Mbalula said the workshop was held not to identify service delivery bottlenecks but to address problems already identified by the auditor-general and through the party’s own research.

“We know where the problem is. The AG tells us a story about where the problem is. Our own research and reports tell us where the problem is.

“Here in this workshop, we are doing the simplest thing. There is a problem there, how do you attend to it, what is the time frame? There is a barometer,” he said.