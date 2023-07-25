Three high court orders against BCM which river defenders say it is ignoring
Three high court orders were handed down against Buffalo City Metro (BCM) in 2022 instructing the metro to repair and maintain its sewage system to prevent the deadly polluting of Nahoon River...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.